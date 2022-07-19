Two Dutchmen are suspected of throwing a man into the water in Ghent, who subsequently drowned. The police arrested one of the two, a 19-year-old man. Authorities are still looking for the second, the Belgian Public Prosecution Service said.

The 53-year-old victim came from the Flemish city. He was thrown into the water of a Ghent city canal early Sunday morning on his way back from the annual city festivities. Eyewitnesses alerted emergency services, but help came too late.

“The two people who pushed the man into the water then fled,” said the Prosecutor. The Belgian authorities immediately called in the assistance of the Netherlands. The police have now arrested and questioned the 19-year-old suspect. Belgium asked for his extradition. The second “is actively being looked for.”

On Monday, Belgian media reported that the victim had contact with three Dutch people. They allegedly fooled around together, pretending to throw each other into the water. Two of the Dutch then threw the Ghent resident over the railing of a bridge, according to the reports.