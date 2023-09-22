A 17-year-old man from Rotterdam turned himself in to the Antwerp police on Thursday in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred on Sunday morning in Antwerp. He was presented to the juvenile court, the Antwerp Public Prosecutor’s Office announced on Friday.

On Sunday morning, a 20-year-old Dutchman was fatally stabbed during a brawl outside Club Ikon in Antwerp, Belgium. Another Dutchman, 25 years old, was seriously injured.

The incident unfolded around the club's closing time at 5:00 a.m. Club bouncers had escorted two groups of visitors outside after a fight broke out inside. Although the bouncers urged them to leave, the groups continued their altercation further up the street.

The 20-year-old victim was from Rotterdam. He suffered a stab wound to the side. He was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries later that day.

The Belgian newspaper Gazet van Antwerpen reported that the police arrested seven Dutchmen for questioning. "They appeared not to be involved in the stabbing incident itself," a spokesperson for the Antwerp prosecutor's office remarked. Following their interrogations, all seven individuals were released.

The perpetrator remained unidentified until the 17-year-old from Rotterdam turned himself in to the Antwerp police on Thursday. "According to his statement, he indicated he was involved in the brawl but did not intentionally stab anyone,” the Public Prosecutor’s Office stated.

After his interrogation, the prosecutor's office decided to present the young man to the juvenile court. The investigation into his exact role in the incident continues.