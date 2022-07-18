The child killed in a stabbing in Rotterdam’s Charlois district on Sunday was a baby of about 6 to 8 months old, Rijnmond reported based on information from locals. Neighbors saw the distraught mother collapse in the street with the blood-covered baby in her arms.

Furious locals watched the police bring the suspect, a 22-year-old soldier, out of the home on Wopaertsbocht. One bystander recorded the arrest. Rijnmond posted the video. The suspect nodded when someone asked whether he did it.

The video shows neighbors yelling at the suspect. “What kind of man are you?” can be heard in the video. “A little baby, how can you do that?”

A neighbor told De Stentor that the baby’s throat was cut. “This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life.” Emergency services rushed the child to the hospital, where the baby died of their injuries.

The police spoke of a “sad incident.” Because the suspect is an actively serving soldier, the Koninklijke Marechussee took over the investigation. The Marechaussee is a policing force that works as part of the Dutch military.