People in the Netherlands can expect a pleasant and sunny weekend with almost no chance of rain. The warm weekend will lead up to a hot start to the week, where temperatures could approach 40 degrees Celsius, the KNMI said. Weather warnings could be issued for Tuesday.

A light breeze will accompany temperatures mainly peaking in the low to mid twenties on Saturday. A high of 19 degrees is expected on Texel, with 22 degrees near Utrecht, 23 degrees near the German border, and 24 degrees in the south. It should remain clear and dry into the evening, with the wind tapering off almost completely.

It should be a bit warmer on Sunday. The high temperature is expected to be about 25 degrees across much of the country.

“Lots of sun and dry,” the KNMI said. That will transition to a brief heat wave. Monday should see temperatures up to about 32 or 33 degrees.

“Tuesday will probably be the warmest, up to about 35°C in the southern half and possibly 38°C locally. Wednesday is also likely to be very warm, especially in the east,” the meteorological institute stated. The weather that day should range from a low of 20 degrees to a high of about 31 degrees.

There’s a good chance of a Code Orange weather warning for head in the south and southwest, the KNMI said. The whole southern half of the country should face at least a Code Yellow weather warning.

A warning will likely be issued also for people traveling on the country’s roadways that day. They will likely be advised to carry water with them, and be told to be prepared if problems arise with the vehicles they use.