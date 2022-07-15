Next week will be a blistering one in the Netherlands. Meteorological institute KNMI expects maximums in the high thirties early next week. There's a reasonable chance of a code yellow weather warning for heat in the east and south of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday, the institute said.

Friday and the weekend will see long stretches of sunshine, with some cloud cover in between. Maximums will range from 20 degrees in the north to 23 degrees in the south on Friday. Saturday and Sunday will be a bit warmer, with temperatures climbing up to 25 or 26 degrees in some places in the south.

Early next week will be all sunshine and tropical temperatures. Thermometers should hit 30 degrees on Monday. On Tuesday, maximums in the southern parts of the country could pass 35 degrees and approach a sweltering 40 degrees Celsius.

From Wednesday, things should cool down a bit as the chance of rain increases. The weather will still be summery, with periods of sunshine and maximum temperatures in the high twenties.