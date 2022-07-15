Airline Transavia will compensate travelers who incurred additional costs due to incomplete information about a canceled flight. The airline will also re-inform travelers about their rights if a flight is canceled.

“A hectic situation arose at the end of June because we had to cancel flights in a short time due to the capacity reduction at Schiphol. Our information provision to passengers could have been more complete, we saw that ourselves, and we have improved it, also with retroactive effect,” Transavia said. According to Transavia, approximately 13,000 travelers have been offered an alternative flight.

The travelers for whom the airline could not arrange a replacement flight, about 6,000 of them, received a more detailed explanation by email about their options and rights, according to Transavia. That included reimbursements or alternative flights.

Transavia is thus responding to criticism from the consumers’ association Consumentenbond about the airline not sufficiently informing travelers about the cancellation of flights. The airline told travelers they could choose between a refund or booking a flight after the summer. But according to the association, the airline should offer more choices. Travelers also have the right to choose another flight during the summer or another airline around the same travel date. Any additional costs will be for Transavia, the association said.

According to the Consumentenbond, customers themselves paid for more expensive replacement flights because Transavia did not offer these options. The association entered into talks with the airline. According to the Consumentenbond, Transavia realized it was wrong and promised to fix the problems. “The first improved emails have already been sent out, and the information on the Transavia website has been adjusted. We are happy with that,” said Sandra Molenaar, director of the Consumentenbond.

According to the association, travelers who spent or are going to spend extra money for alternative flights can claim that money. Transavia added that this is only true if the traveler is entitled to compensation. The Consumentenbond advised travelers whose flight is canceled not to immediately request a refund but to carefully consider their options.