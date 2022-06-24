Transavia violates European rules with its flight cancelations to limit crowds at Schiphol, according to the consumers’ association Consumentenbond. Contrary to the rules, the airline does not offer affected passengers the choice of a refund or another flight of their choice.

Transavia announced on Wednesday that it would cancel 240 flights from Schiphol between July 7 and August 14. That affects over 13,000 bookings. The airline found replacement flights for 70 percent of affected travelers, for example, from another airport. The remaining 30 percent’s tickets were canceled.

Transavia’s website states that no alternative flight is available for many passengers, Consumentenbond said. People affected would only get two options - a refund or a flight after the summer. According to the consumers’ group, the company falls short because it should offer customers the choice between money back or another flight on the same day or a flight of their choice.

“Transavia says that it cannot offer everyone a replacement flight. But it does not inform its customers about the possibility of proposing another flight themselves, if necessary from another airline,” Consumentenbond director Sandra Molenaar said. According to her, the latter can be a solution for many customers to get to their holiday destination.

The Consumentenbond also pointed out that Transavia is also canceling flights because of staff shortages at the airline. “If that happens within two weeks of departure, passengers are entitled to financial compensation. And if they are already traveling or at the airport, also care. But Transavia also conceals those rights.”

The consumers’ association previously said it is investigating the possibility of a mass claim against Schiphol. Due to the restrictions imposed for the summer, airlines have to cancel many flights. A spokesperson said that the Consumentenbond is currently not considering legal action for the complaint about Transavia. The organization hopes to encourage Transavia to make changes by appealing and asking questions.

In the coming period, the Consumentenbond will closely monitor whether airlines and travel organizations comply with the rules. Experts from the organization are looking at how KLM and other airlines limit their capacity.