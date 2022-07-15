Four people got hurt in a stabbing in Dordrecht overnight. Three of the victims are young children under the age of 10. All four were hospitalized, the police said in a statement.

The other victim is a 53-year-old man. The police arrested a 39-year-old woman as a suspect.

The police responded to a home on Seringenstraat in Dordrecht at around 1:20 a.m. after a report of a stabbing. At the scene, responding officers found three young children and an adult man injured. First responders stabilized them at the scene before rushing them to a hospital. The police did not say how badly they were hurt.

It is also unclear whether the victims and suspect are a family. “The exact composition is not yet known. But it looks like it is an incident in the domestic sphere,” a police spokesperson said to RTL Nieuws.

The police are doing a trace evidence investigation in and around the home. “The investigation aims to determine what exactly happened in the home and who played what role in it,” the police said.

Dordrecht mayor Wouter Kolff said on Twitter that he was shocked by the stabbing. “The impact is always greater when children are involved. Let’s hope for positive news about everyone’s injuries.”

Victim support is available for neighbors who need to talk about what happened, the police said.