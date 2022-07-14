Airports throughout Europe are struggling with long lines, flight delays, and cancellations caused by a combination of post-coronavirus travel fever and staff shortages. This month, Eindhoven Airport rated the third worst of the major European airports when it came to on-time performance. Schiphol was eighth-worst, according to Hopper.

This month, 68 percent of Eindhoven flights were delayed and 1.8 percent canceled. At Schiphol, 61 percent of flights were delayed and 5.2 percent canceled.

Brussels Airport scored the worst in Europe, with 72 percent delayed and 2.5 percent canceled flights. Frankfurt International Airport was second worst, with 68 percent delayed and 7.8 percent canceled.

This month's best-performing airport in Europe was Bergamo/Ori al Serio Airport in Italy, with only 3 percent delayed and 1 percent canceled flights. Gran Canaria Airport in Spain came in second place and Otopeni International Airport in Romania in third.

Rotterdam The Hague Airport is also increasingly struggling with staff shortages in security and baggage handling. However, the situation is still somewhat under control, spokesperson Raymond de Jong said to AD. “Because we’re a smaller airport with shorter procedures, the situation is easier to control.” But travelers increasingly face long lines to get through security checks or pick up their luggage.

Top 10 worst performing airports in Europe in July, according to Hopper: