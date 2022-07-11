Three men who reside in the Netherlands were arrested in Germany on allegations they were involved in smuggling more than a thousand kilograms of cocaine. The drugs were intercepted last month. It is the largest drug bust ever in the German state of Bavaria, the customs authorities in Munich reported Monday.

German media estimated the street value of the cargo at around 100 million euros. The drugs were hidden among medicines in a shipping container. It was checked on June 16 in the town of Aschaffenburg, southeast of Frankfurt.

The three suspects were arrested when they tried to remove the cocaine from the container almost a week later, on June 21. The suspects include a Dutch man and two Moroccans who live in the Netherlands. They are 45, 26 and 22 years of age.

The container was sent from the Dominican Republic and arrived in Germany via the port of Hamburg. The sea container in question was then transported to Aschaffenburg by train.

According to the German authorities, the recipient of the container holding the drugs was not involved in the smuggling. The organization was unaware of the extra cargo hidden in the container.