The monkeypox virus has been diagnosed in 503 people in the Netherlands. That is 101 more than the previous update, which was released last Thursday. It is the largest increase since the virus appeared in the Netherlands in May.

In the past week, 151 infections were diagnosed, according to figures from the RIVM. The total number of cases has doubled in two weeks.

Most people in the Netherlands who have contracted the virus are men who have sexual contact with other men. The first infected people visited the Darklands leather and fetish festival in Belgium.

The RIVM warned last week that the upcoming pride events in Amsterdam and other cities could lead to "more intensive spread" of the monkeypox virus within the Netherlands. The most famous Pride event in the Netherlands, Pride Amsterdam, will be held from July 30 to August 7. Roze Woensdag in Nijmegen, Roze Maandag in Nijmegen, Roze Maandag in Tilburg, Pride Amersfoort, and the Milkshake Festival in Amsterdam are also slated to be held this month.

Those who contract monkeypox can suffer from fever, headache, muscle aches and general malaise. After a few days, a rash with blisters appears on the skin. People do not usually get very sick from an infection. One patient in the Netherlands was in a hospital to be treated for skin complaints associated with the infection. He recovered and was discharged.