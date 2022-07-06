Today marks the one-year anniversary of crime reporter Peter R. de Vries being gunned down in Amsterdam. He died in hospital on July 15. The investigation into his assassination is still ongoing. The authorities have at least five suspects in custody.

De Vries was shot multiple times on Lange Leidsedwarsstraat as he was walking to his car after appearing on RTL Boulevard. The program will be dedicated to the crime reporter tonight, RTL reported.

Videos of his shooting appeared on social media almost immediately after the attack.

First responders stabilized the crime reporter at the scene before rushing him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries nine days later.

De Vries’s murder sent a shockwave through the Netherlands. The crime reporter was known to assist victims and relatives in difficult or cold cases. The families of Nicky Verstappen, Tanja Groen, and Humeyra all expressed support for De Vries’s family after he was shot.

The authorities believe De Vries was killed because of his involvement with Nabil B., the key witness in the Marengo process against Ridouan Taghi and the alleged gang around him. De Vries acted as B.’s confidant and advisor. B.’s brother Reduan and lawyer Derk Wiersum were previously murdered.

The police arrested two suspects shortly after the shooting, suspected shooter Delano G. and suspected getaway driver and reconnaissance person Kamil E. The Public Prosecution Service (OM) recently demanded life in prison against the two of them.

This week, the OM announced that three more suspects were arrested in this case. Krystian M. is suspected of orchestrating De Vries’s murder by sending instructions to G. and E. through encrypted messages. And two other men were arrested in Spain and Curacao. They are suspected of filming De Vries’s shooting and posting the images on social media to create a bigger impact.

De Telegraaf reported another arrest, but the OM hasn’t confirmed it yet.