The police arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl named Marley from Lelystad on Thursday morning. The child was found in good health after a tip from a local, the police said on Thursday evening. Witnesses saw her walking with the man arrested, the police said in a short statement.

The girl's disappearance worried the police to such an extent that they issued an Amber Alert for her. This alert is only used when the police believe a missing child's life is in acute danger. In less urgent cases, the police use a missing child alert.

In December 2019, the police also issued an Amber Alert for Marley after her father allegedly abducted her from her home. Authorities found her a day later and arrested her father. It is not clear whether her father was also involved in this case.