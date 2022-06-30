A 13-year-old girl named Marley who went missing on Thursday morning was found in good health, police announced on Thursday evening. The police were seriously concerned for the girl’s well-being and distributed an Amber Alert urging the public to stay alert and keep an eye open for her.

“We can't say much about it yet; that may come at a later time," said a police spokesperson. "Most importantly, she was found to be in good health."

Police believed that the girl's father may have been involved in her disappearance. In December 2019, the police also issued an Amber Alert for the same girl after her father allegedly abducted her from her home.

She was then found a day later in the center of Lelystad, shortly after the Amber Alert was distributed. He was subsequently arrested. It is unclear where the man is currently.

On Thursday, police said that another attempted abduction by her father was one of the scenarios under investigation. Marley had departed her school on Tjalk in Lelystad at around 9 a.m., and left on a black bicycle with a crate at the front. She was wearing a black skirt, a red shirt with a black butterfly on it, and flip-flops.

She was spotted that afternoon in the presence of a man, who authorities said was riding a black e-bike at the time.

An Amber Alert was issued early in the afternoon. Police only distribute an Amber Alert when someone’s life is believed to be in immediate danger. Police did not say why they feared for the teenager’s life.