English Premier League side Manchester United have agreed on a fee with Feyenoord for left-back Tyrell Malacia. Malacia was seemingly all set to join French side Olympique Lyonnais after a 15 million euro fee had been agreed on Monday, but Manchester United hijacked the deal. The English team reportedly offered a 15 million euro fee and another 2 million in bonuses.

Feyenoord director Frank Arnesen confirmed the news on Tuesday that the agreement with Man United is in place. "We are now waiting for Tyrell. If he says 'Yes,' then a transfer to Manchester United is imminent,” he told Feyenoord supporters' website 1908.nl.

Reports claim that Manchester United is confident they can finalize the deal for the 22-year-old left-back on Wednesday. Malacia has played five matches for the Dutch men's national side. The extra attention generated by playing for one of the most well known clubs in the world may be able to help him secure a spot on Louis van Gaal's team for the World Cup this November in Qatar.

Malacia would be the first signing for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. The 52-year-old agreed to join the Mancunians on April 21 while still manager of Ajax. Ten Hag was the Ajax manager from 2018 until the end of last season. He won three league titles for the Amsterdammers in that time.

Other Feyenoord players are also linked with a move away. German side RB Leipzig has shown an interest in midfielder Orkun Kökçü, according to 1908.nl.

Kökçü had been linked with several clubs, including Feyenoord’s Conference League final opponents, AS Roma. Rumors also suggested possible deals with Sevilla and West Ham United.

Arnesen had said earlier this summer that while he would agree to Malacia leaving, he does not feel the same for Kökçü. “There is interest for Kökçü, but we would very much like to keep him at the club for a longer time.”

The Turkish midfielder still has three years remaining on his contract in Rotterdam.