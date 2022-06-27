Feyenoord players returned to training after their summer break on Monday, with manager Arne Slot facing the media after the session. Slot gave an update on various Feyenoord rumors, saying he has prepared for the probable departure of left-back Tyrell Malacia.

Malacia has been strongly linked with the French club Olympique Lyonnais. The club is managed by Peter Bosz, the former Ajax manager who led the team to the Europa League final during his one season in Amsterdam.

On Sunday, various media outlets reported that a fee of 15 million euros was agreed between Feyenoord and Lyon. But Slot claims that the move is not as close as reported “He is still our player. The other team involved has not been able to sign him yet. Slot said about the 22-year-old Netherlands international. “It would, however, be a bit stupid to deny that a club has given us a concrete offer. But he does not have a different shirt on yet, so they will have to try a little harder."

Feyenoord was said to be eyeing Dutch full-back Ian Maatsen from Chelsea as a replacement. Malacia was not present at training as he is still on holiday due to his matches with Oranje over the last few weeks. New signings Danilo and Mats Wieffer did train for the first time with their new club.

Feyenoord had confirmed the departure of striker Bryan Linssen earlier in the day, who was signed by Urawa Red Diamonds in Japan. Linssen played a total of 91 games for Feyenoord over two seasons scoring 28 goals during his time there.

Linssen leaves Feyenoord after being considered a favorite by fans and teammates alike. “I am happy with that. Even a bit proud. My start in Rotterdam was difficult, but I have been able to show something of myself in the two seasons. Then this is the ideal situation to go to Japan."