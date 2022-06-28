A 73-year-old woman from Wassenaar died in a tornado in Zierikzee on Monday afternoon, the police reported. Nine people got hurt. The Zeeland security region had no further details about how the woman died or how the victims got injured.

Eight people suffered minor injuries. Emergency services treated them at the scene. One person had to go to a hospital.

According to a spokesperson for the security region, the tornado caused a lot of damage in Zierikzee. Several homes were damaged. The security region checked home by home on Monday evening to see whether it was safe for residents to return. The municipality offered residents who couldn't go home and couldn't find another place to stay an alternative place to sleep.

The tornado blew the roof off a row of houses on Calandweg and into the street. "Renovations were underway there," said Marco van der Wel, director of the Zeeuwland housing association. "One of the people who was working there was injured." In several places in the Zeeland town, roof tiles were blown off houses, and trees fell. Because reports came in from different places and in various ways, there is not yet a complete overview of all damages, the security region said.

Just after midnight, there was still danger from storm damage and possible falling objects. The security region called on locals and visitors to remain alert.