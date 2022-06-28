A 63-year-old flight instructor and a 24-year-old student pilot were killed on Tuesday when an airplane crashed in the Zwarte Meer, according to Zelf Vliegen. The flight school owns the small aircraft which crashed in the morning. Both of the victims were men, the police confirmed hours after the crash.

The two men were still inside the plane, and a salvage mission was ongoing, police said at about 5:30 p.m. It was unclear how long that process would take.

Both the police and the Dutch Safety Board were investigating the accident. The small plane, with space on board for just two people, crashed Tuesday morning in the Zwarte Meer, a lake located between the provinces of Flevoland and Overijssel.

The aircraft, a Blackshape Gabriel, had taken off from Lelystad Airport at around 10:45 am. It was a practical training flight as part of Transavia's pilot training program, according to the flight school. Zelf Vliegen offered its condolences to the family of the victims.

Dutch airline Transavia previously announced that the plane is from the flight school, Zelf Vliegen. "This is the flying school where future Transavia pilots receive their training," the airline confirmed.