Prime Minister Mark Rutte understands that farmers are upset by the government's nitrogen policy, but causing dangerous situations on the roads is unacceptable, he said in a brief press conference at the Ministry of General Affairs on Tuesday. Justice Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius added that there is a lot of room in the Netherlands to express your feelings, but "you can't get away with breaking the law," NU.nl reports.

Farmers have been protesting against the Cabinet's nitrogen plans since last week Wednesday. On Monday, they blocked various highways with their tractors, showed up at the Media Park in Hilversum, and at the house of Minister Christianne van der Wal for Nature and Nitrogen. On Tuesday morning, protesting farmers set fire to hay bales along several Dutch highways. They’re also protesting with cows in The Hague, where a parliamentary debate on the nitrogen policy started at noon.

Rutte said that the Cabinet is well aware that its nitrogen policy is far-reaching, but stressed that the measures are necessary. “If we don’t act now, eventually the whole country will be locked up.” The Cabinet is in “intensive” talks to find a way to cut emissions that “takes everyone into account,” he said.

“We fully understand the concerns of our farmers. The right to demonstrate is vital to our society, but intimidation is not acceptable,” Rutte said. "I call on all farmers to demonstrate without intimidation and dangerous situations. Demonstrations are facilitated, but you will not block our roads with tractors, push police cars into the verge, and set fires.”

“I fully understand that farmers are incredibly shocked. Their companies have been around for generations and then it may not be possible to continue,” Rutte said. “That requires us to explain why the measures are necessary and to enter into discussion with the farmers. I understand that farmers need to voice their concerns, but the call is to do so within the limits of the law.

Justice Minister Yeşilgöz-Zegerius urged farmers to act within the law. “There is every opportunity to make yourself heard within the scope of the law. Anyone who breaks the rules will not get away with it,” she said. “Fines have been handed out and people have been arrested.”

The farmers are angry about the government's nitrogen plans. The Cabinet wants to reduce ammonia emissions from agriculture by an average of 40 percent so that nature is no longer overtaxed. The plans allow for almost no emissions in protected nature areas themselves, where a reduction of 70 percent is needed almost immediately, according to the government. Only then will it be possible to reduce the nitrogen load on nature sufficiently.