Farmers protesting against the government's nitrogen policy used tractors to make blockades on the A67, A28, and A2 highways on Monday. Travelers association ANWB reported that traffic was quickly backing up behind each of the blockades.

The A67 highway is closed between Eindhoven and Venlo at the Liessel offramp due to protesting farmers. About 15 tractors are blocking the eastbound lanes on the road, travelers' organization ANWB said. The traffic jam behind the blockade covered about 13 kilometers, causing delays of around 40 minutes. Traffic from Eindhoven to Venlo should detour via the A2 and A73 towards Maastricht, the travelers' association said.



Tractors blocked the A2 from Eindhoven to Den Bosch near Best, causing 46 minutes of delay. The traffic was quickly backing up for several kilometers. Road users traveling towards Den Bosch should detour on the A58 and A56 towards Tilburg.

On the A28, farmers blocked the highway from Hoogeveen to Fluitenberg at the Dwingeloo offramp. A few minutes after the blockade started, traffic had already backed up for 4 kilometers, causing 16 minutes of delays.

"We feared this would happen. We hoped they would let traffic through, though it doesn't seem to be happening at this point," an ANWB spokesperson said to RTL Nieuws.

Farmers have been protesting against the Cabinet's nitrogen policy since last week Wednesday. Action group Farmers Defense Force (FDF) warned that there would be more protests on Monday. "From noon, everything that can roll will roll," said FDF spokesperson Mark van den Oever.