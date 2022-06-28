About 150 houses were badly damaged by the storm that hit the Zeeland town of in Zierikzee on Monday. Mayor Jack van der Hoek of Zierikzee said the damage is in the millions. A 73-year-old woman from Wassenaar was killed in the tornado. Nine people were also injured, one of whom was hospitalized.

Five homes will be uninhabitable for several months, said Marco van der Wel, the director of the Zeeuwland housing association, during a press conference on Tuesday.

According to Van der Wel, this is a provisional estimate. He said there is a complete list of 400 properties that are being examined for damage. Private security has been hired to monitor the five badly damaged homes that are exposed.

The residents of those five homes can pick up their personal belongings on Wednesday, and the housing corporation will assist them in removing their contents. Zeeuwland will be discussing alternative housing with them in the coming days. "It will not be solved overnight, but we aim to guide them to a new home as quickly as possible," says Van der Wel.

The residents of five other homes that are currently uninhabitable will probably be able to return home before the weekend. "We are currently working hard so that, hopefully, they can sleep at home in a few days," says Van der Wel. He adds he has seen a lot of “personal suffering,” including in people who have lost their household effects.

Van der Hoek said that he spoke with residents on the Calandweg, where the storm caused a great deal of damage, about the emotional impact. "The self-employed, contractors and the housing corporation, among others, have helped to limit the damage as much as possible."

The mayor also said that psychological and social help is available for people who need it after the storm.