Thunderstorms may cause problems in the north and northeast of the Netherlands this morning and in the south this afternoon. Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow warning for most of the country. The storms may be accompanied by strong winds with gusts up to 60 kilometers per hour and heavy downpours, which could cause flooding, the KNMI said.

The code yellow warning applies to the Wadden area, Friesland, Groningen, and Drenthe from 7:00 a.m. until noon. Noord-Brabant and Limburg are covered by the warning the entire day, from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. In Zeeland, the warning takes effect at 1:00 p.m. And in Zuid-Holland, Utrecht, and Gelderland at 4:00 p.m. The storms should leave the country by 8:00 p.m.

"Chance of lightning strikes and strong winds. Traffic and outside activities may be hindered. Avoid open water and open areas, do not shelter under trees. Follow weather reports and warnings," the KNMI said.

Noord-Holland, the IJsselmeergebied, Flevoland, and Overijssel are not affected by the weather warning.

The day will be cloudy, but there is some room for sunshine. Maximums will range from 19 degrees on the Wadden to 24 degrees in the southeast.

Friday will be a mix of clouds and sunshine, with a few showers or thunderstorms later in the afternoon. Thermometers will climb to between 20 and 25 degrees. Saturday and Sunday will look much the same.

The weather will turn warmer from Tuesday, and KNMI expects more thunderstorms later in the week.