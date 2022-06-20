A train conductor died at Hilversum station on Sunday night after an incident involving two teenagers riding without a ticket. The man became unwell on the platform after an earlier scuffle on the train to Amersfoort. The police are investigating whether the man's death is connected to the incident, NOS reports.

The conductor and a colleague discovered that the two boys, aged 15 and 16, were riding the train without tickets. There was an altercation with some pushing and pulling. At Hilversum station, the police arrested the boys, and the 62-year-old conductor from Hengelo became unwell. First responders tried to resuscitate him, but it was to no avail. He died on the platform.

"We are dismayed and heartbroken that our colleague passed away. For everyone at NS and especially his relatives," a spokesperson for the Dutch rail company said to NOS. "There needs to be proper investigation and proper medical investigation into what occurred."

The NS spokesperson asked witnesses to report to the police.