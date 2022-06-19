The temperature at the Maastricht weather station did not fall below 20.0 degrees all day on Saturday, according to Weer.nl. That means it was a tropical night, the fourth one the Netherlands has seen in June within the past four years. Four years in a row of tropical nights is unusual, because they are rare –– particularly in June, according to Weer.nl.

For example, De Bilt has never recorded a tropical night in June. In the past, such nights have occurred in June in urban areas, on the coast and in the south and east of the country. A national daily record was not achieved, because last year the thermometer did not fall below 21.5 degrees on June 18 in Maastricht.

Tropical nights were never recorded in June from 1901 to 1957. That changed in 1957, when there was one on both June 29 and 30. This was followed in 1976 by three tropical nights in a row, from June 26 to 28. On June 27, it did not get colder than 21.5 degrees in IJmuiden.

While in the last century there were five tropical nights in June, this century already has seven. In 2005, there was one tropical night on June 24. This was followed by 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The tropical night followed the hottest day yet of the year in the Netherlands. The KNMI issued a Code Yellow weather warning for the province of Limburg, due to the heat. Many people escaped to the beach to cool off, while travelers stood under the sun in long outdoor lines at the understaffed Schiphol Airport.