People are flocking to beaches as Saturday brings the hottest temperatures of the year so far, reaching up to 35 degrees in some areas. The Rijkswaterstaat has warned swimmers to choose a safe location to take a dip, and has also announced a special heat protocol for drivers whose cars stop on the road, according to the NOS.

The Dutch meteorological institute KNMI earlier issued a Code Yellow weather warning for the province of Limburg that will last until 9 p.m. At the outdoor music festival Pinkpop, which is held in the province, volunteers are distributing bottles of water to visitors, the NOS reports.

In Amsterdam, another large music event is drawing crowds. Billie Eilish will perform at the Ziggo Dome on Saturday evening, and fans have been lining up outside the venue to get the best seats since Friday. Now, hundreds are congregated in the heat, according to the NOS.

In Zuid-Holland, Zeeland, Limburg and Noord-Brabant, the Rijkswaterstaat is immediately helping anyone whose car comes to a standstill on the road as part of a heat protocol. It has also advised drivers to be well-prepared and bring water bottles with them.

Travelers waiting in long outdoor lines at Schiphol might be happy to hear that the weather is expected to cool in the evening. In the northern and western regions, some thunderstorms are expected, according to the KNMI.