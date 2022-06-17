Friday will be a hot day in the Netherlands, with maximums up to 31 degrees, according to Weer.nl. Saturday and Sunday will also see temps hit 30 or above, though mainly in the central and south of the country. The heat protocol is in place on Friday and Saturday, so motorists with car trouble don't get stuck on the side of the hot road.

Friday started with a few clouds, but the rest of the day will see plenty of sunshine. Maximums will climb to between 25 and 29 degrees in the country's northern half and up to 31 degrees in the south.

Saturday will be even hotter, but only south of the imaginary line from roughly Hoek van Holland to the south of Drenthe. There, temperatures will climb to 30 degrees or higher, with some places in the southeast maybe seeing 35 degrees or more. North of the aforementioned line will see some cloud cover and perhaps even rain or a thunderstorm mixed between its sunny periods. Maximums will range from 18 degrees on the Wadden to 27 degrees in the center of the country.

On Sunday, Limburg will still see tropical temperatures of 30 or higher. The rest of the country will be cooler due to a northeasterly wind. Maximums will range between 18 and 23 degrees, with showers in the morning.

Public works department Rijkswaterstaat implemented its heat protocol for the provinces of Zuid-Holland, Zeeland, Noord-Brabant, and Limburg on Friday. These are the provinces expected to get maximums above 30 degrees. From 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Rijkswaterstaat will take extra measures to immediately help people whose cars break down along the roads.

"We find it undesirable that stranded road users have to wait long for a recovery company in the sun at high temperatures," Rijkswaterstaat said. The heat protocol will likely also be implemented on Saturday.

Dutch rescue society KNRM warned water enthusiasts on Thursday that the natural waters may still be cold after the winter. Don't just dive into the water. "First, feel how cold it is," the KNRM said, according to ANP. "If you just jump in, you risk a cold shock." That is a startle reaction that makes you automatically inhale, which could result in water in your lungs.

With a UV index of 7 or 8 expected on Friday and Saturday, the chance of sunburn is also high. People with sensitive skin can burn within 15 minutes.