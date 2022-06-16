Summer weather this weekend also brings with it an increased risk of sunburn or even heatstroke, Weeronline warns. The UV index may reach 8 in the south and center of the country on Friday and Saturday. That means sensitive skin can burn within 15 minutes. Rescue society KNRM warned people to be careful when going for a swim in natural water.

Sun strength peaks in the Netherlands in mid-June, around the longest day of the year on the 21st. The sun is highest in the sky between noon and 3:00 p.m., and the chance of sunburn is the greatest. A UV index of 7 is expected in many places in the coming days, and the center and south may climb to 8 on Friday and Saturday.

A UV Index of 8 is quite rare in the Netherlands. The southern parts of the country hit it only a few times a year. In the center of the country, it only happens once every few years, according to Weeronline.

Combine that with the high temperatures expected for Friday and Saturday, and Netherlands residents also have a higher risk of heat stroke. Maximums will range between 27 and 31 degrees north to south on Friday. Saturday will be even hotter. The beaches will see maximums between 27 and 29 degrees. Many places inland can expect tropical temperatures in the 30s. And some areas in the south may even hit 35 degrees.

So try to avoid the sun between noon and 3:00 p.m. Remember to apply sunscreen. And be sure to stay hydrated.

Just because the weather is hot, doesn't mean the water isn't still cold after the winter, the KNRM warned. If you go sailing in the coming days, don't just dive into the water. "First feel how cold it is," the KNRM said, according to ANP. "If you just jump in, you risk a cold shock." That is a startle reaction that makes you automatically inhale, which could result in water in your lungs.

The public works department Rijkswaterstaat is implementing its heat protocol in the south of the country from 10:00 a.m. on Friday. It will take extra measures on the road and deploy more people so that motorists who break down can be helped immediately and not get stuck waiting in the sun and heat.

The heat protocol will be in effect in Zuid-Holland, Zeeland, Noord-Brabant, and Limburg.