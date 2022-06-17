Police arrested two men on accusations that they violently threatened the mayor of Utrecht, Sharon Dijksma. The men were arrested separately in their homes on Thursday.

"A 29-year-old man from Amsterdam and a 21-year-old man from Utrecht were arrested by the police yesterday after death threats were made against the mayor on the same day," police said in a statement on Friday. "The statements addressed to the mayor were of such a serious nature that the Utrecht police immediately launched an investigation."

"These kinds of threats are way over the line, and have a major impact," Dijksma said on Twitter. "That is why I immediately filed a complaint. Of course I will continue to do my job. I am grateful for the quick and adequate action of the police and the judiciary."

The motive behind the threats was not known, and it also was unclear which of the issued the threat, police added. The case remained under investigation a day after the arrests.

It is not the first time Dijksma felt threatened and reported the incident. After she ordered the closure of restaurant WAKU WAKU for failing to comply with coronavirus access pass rules, graffiti appeared depicting Dijksma hanging from the gallows last October.

She said at the time that she reported that incident "many other threats" to the police. "This affects me, my family, and the people I love. There is a limit."