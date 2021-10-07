A graffiti drawing of Utrecht mayor Sharon Dijksma hanging on a gallows was found in the city on Wednesday afternoon. Dijksma reported "this and many other threats" to the police to investigate, she said on Twitter.

"This affects me, my family, and the people I love. There is a limit," Dijksma tweeted. The Utrecht mayor received various threats since closing restaurant WAKU WAKU for refusing to check coronavirus access passes, according to NU.nl.

Earlier this week, the police announced an investigation into a similar threat against caretaker Health Minister Hugo de Jonge. A tweet suggested that a gallows was waiting for him.