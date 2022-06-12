The Peruvian police say they have intercepted 2.2 tons of cocaine that would be transported by sea to the Netherlands. The drugs were found in the port of Callao, near the Peruvian capital Lima. They were hidden in boxes of asparagus and had the port of Rotterdam as their destination.

Seven Peruvians have been arrested and arrest warrants issued against two Albanian nationals. They would have led the smuggling operation. "This is a network with connections in Colombia, Ecuador and Albania," a police spokesman said.

Since the beginning of the year, Peruvian police have seized about 35 tons of drugs. Peru is one of the main producers of cocaine, according to official figures, producing about 400 tons of coke per year.