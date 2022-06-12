A man was stabbed multiple times around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday at Overhoeksplein in Amsterdam-Noord. He was standing in line for the nightclub Shelter, according to AT5.

The perpetrator fled immediately and the victim tried to take a taxi to the hospital. On the way, he called emergency services. Police told him to stop the taxi at Kamperfoelieweg, where multiple emergency vehicles were waiting for him.

The victim is now hospitalized with serious injuries. The suspect ran off in the direction of the Badhuiskade, according to the police.