Apple has changed its App Store policies and is now compliant, according to the Netherlands Authority for Consumers & Markets (ACM). The tech company now allows different payment methods in Dutch dating apps and therefore the regulator does not have to impose new fines.

The issue revolves around dating apps such as Tinder, Lexa and Bumble. Until the polices were changed, users of those apps who took out a subscription had to have the payment processed by Apple. According to the ACM, Apple abused its dominant position, and makers of the dating apps wanted other parties to be able to process payments in Apple's mobile operating system iOS.

They also hope this will make it cheaper for users, because Apple asks a 30 percent commission on payments. The case only applies to dating apps, because those companies have complained in the Netherlands.

"In the digital economy, powerful companies have a special responsibility to keep the market fair and open. Apple did not take that responsibility," said ACM CEO Martijn Snoep in an explanation. Now, he says, app providers have more opportunities to compete. "Consumers will also reap the benefits."

Apple previously made commitments to allow dating apps to use multiple payment systems, but the regulator concluded at the beginning of last month that Apple did not yet comply with European and Dutch rules. On Friday, Apple made new commitments, which are sufficient, according to the regulator. ACM has imposed fines totaling 50 million euros on Apple.