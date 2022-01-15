Apple is now allowing dating app developers to use payment systems other than those owned by the iPhone maker itself. With this decision, Apple is complying with a demand from the Dutch Authority for Consumers & Markets that imposed the change.

The change allows dating app developers to use their own payment methods, and avoid Apple’s commission fees of between 15 to 30 percent. Apple emphasized that its payment system can still be used and offers users of Apple devices advantages, making it easier to request money back, manage subscriptions and find payment history.

Apple's compliance with the ACM order does not mean the tech company condones it. Apple appealed the decision "because we don't believe it is in the best interest of our users."

The company said, "We are concerned that these changes could degrade the user experience and pose new threats to the security of users' privacy and data.”

ACM gave Apple until Saturday to comply with the ruling, and threatened to impose fines of up to 50 million euros. The ACM said they noted the changes to Apple's conditions.

"We will check in the near future whether they are adhering to our ruling," an ACM spokesperson said.