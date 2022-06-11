An Arnhemmer who was wanted for his involvement in the death of a 33-year-old woman in Arnhem was found dead on June 10 in the Rijkerswoerdse Plassen, police report. Authorities had been searching for him for nearly two weeks.

A report from a passerby led police to the location between Arnhem and Elst on Friday morning, where they found the body of 41-year-old Martijn van de L. Police previously distributed the man’s photo and name, saying he could pose a danger to himself and others, after his partner was found dead outside their apartment on May 26 on the Cuijkstraat.

The dead woman was found lying naked in the street after an argument with her partner, her neighbors told De Gelderlander. Her downstairs neighbor Linda van Dijk said the couple had many concerning arguments, which she could often hear.

"Such a sweet girl. We have called the police several times. If only I had done that now," Van Dijk told De Gelderlander.

The police already searched for the suspect in the Rijkerswoerdse Plassen on May 29, but did not find him. The investigation into the woman’s death is still ongoing.