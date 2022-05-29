The police are searching Sunday afternoon with a sonar boat in the Rijkerswoerdse Plassen for 41-year-old Martijn van de Laar from Arnhem who may be involved in the death of a woman in the Gelderland capital, a spokesperson confirmed after reporting by De Gelderlander. The search in the recreation area near Arnhem is not based on a concrete clue, the police said.

Police previously distributed his photo and name, warning that the man could pose a danger to himself and those around him.

The woman was found on Thursday evening in the Cuijkstraat in the Arnhem district of De Laar. Police have not released any details about her cause of death or her relationship with the suspect. However, many of the woman's neighbors told De Gelderlander that Van de Laar was the woman's partner and that they often had troubling fights, which prompted them to call 112.

"Such a sweet girl. We have called the police several times. If only I had done that now," downstairs neighbor Linda van Dijk told De Gelderlander.