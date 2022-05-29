Police are looking for 41-year-old Martijn van de Laar. The man is a suspect in the case of a woman who was found dead on Thursday on the Cuijkstraat in Arnhem.

Anyone who sees the man should not approach him themselves, but call 112 immediately, the police said. It is possible he is a danger to himself and others.

"It is an invasion of someone's privacy, but now the name is made known due to the seriousness of the case," said a police spokesperson to Omroep Gelderland. Van de Laar might be wearing a light khaki shirt, dark pants and sports shoes, according to the police.

The woman's death is still under investigation, police said. She was found lying naked on the street outside her apartment after an argument with her partner, Van de Laar, her neighbors told De Gelderlander.

Although police have not released any information about the deceased woman's identity, many of her neighbors knew her. They also heard frequent arguments between her and Van de Laar.

Downstairs neighbor Linda van Dijk said she had called the police in the past after hearing the couple's fights through the ceiling. "Such a sweet girl. We have called the police several times. If only I had done that now," Van Dijk said.

The couple's next door neighbor, John Wekker, also found the arguments worrying. “The quarrels escalated more and more: stomping harder and at a louder volume," he recalled to De Gelderlander. "'Stop it,' she kept saying. They could go on for hours, from eight in the evening to three in the morning. Last year I called the police for the first time.”

One neighbor, who goes by Rowan and whose name is known to De Gelderlander, said she recognized signs from her own experience with domestic violence and was in contact with the deceased woman about the issue. On the night the woman died, Rowan said she heard someone at her door.

"Apparently she stood at my door before she ran outside. I heard a dull thud and then someone calling my name, but didn't recognize the voice, so thought little of it. A moment later I saw her lying down. There was blood on my front door. I feel terrible: if I had opened it, she might still be alive."

Neighbors have laid flowers and candles on the street where the woman passed away. They told De Gelderlander they hope the police find the suspect soon.