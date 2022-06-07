Nelson M. was arrested in Mexico City, the Mexican Public Prosecutor announced in a press conference. The man is suspected of continuing the banned pedophile association Martijn and possessing 10,000 images of child pornography, NOS reports.

M. fled to Mexico, his lawyer revealed when he had to appear in court at the beginning of this year. According to the lawyer, the Lelystad man had applied for political asylum there.

M. was arrested with the help of the Free a Girl Foundation and international aid organization Operation Underground Railroad, the Mexican prosecutor said. A search of his home turned up hard drives containing child pornography, a firearm with ammunition, and a substance likely to be a narcotic, authorities in Mexico said during a press conference. Investigators also found USB devices and laptops which were seized as part of the investigation. The team’s police canine, Hidu, also discovered several mobile phones, authorities said.

In March, two other former members of Martijn - Marthijn U. and Norbert de J. - were sentenced to four and six months in prison for continuing the pedophile association. The Supreme Court banned Martijn in 2014 because it glorified and promoted sexual relations between adults and children.