Reports of so-called “needle spiking” have been growing in the Netherlands in recent weeks, along with England, France and Belgium. Some bars are taking action, but police say there is not much that can be done aside from increasing security, according to the NOS.

People in Venlo, Helmond and Kaatsheuvel have reported growing faint and dizzy after receiving a prick in a public place. Police are investigating the reports and say that, so far, they say none of the victims’ blood work shows evidence that a foreign substance was injected.

However, Cafe Bubbels in Alkmaar is taking precautions anyway after a young woman said she was pricked there and became ill. "As a result, we now search everyone upon arrival. Bags, jackets, pockets,” owner Gary van der Heuvel told the NOS. "We have instructed our staff to be more attentive."

Groningen, a city with many students, has installed a hotline for people to report suspected needle spiking and other abuses that happen at nightlife venues. Some reports have already come in, but the city is not yet sure how serious they are, according to the NOS.

"We have consulted with the police, GGD and the municipality, and for the time being nothing is happening with those reports,” said Merlijn Poolman, the city’s “night mayor.”

Police are also questioning reports of needle spiking across the country. Ruben van Beek of the Trimbos Institute told the NOS that it would not be a particularly efficient way to drug people.

"As a perpetrator you’d have to take a needle with you, inject someone with it, then hide the needle again and not be seen during all this,” Van Beek said. “And substances like GHB are not suitable for injecting with a hypodermic needle."