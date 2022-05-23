The Limburg police are investigating another possible incident of "needle spiking" in Venlo following assaults on six people in Kaatsheuvel, who suspect that someone stabbed them with a needle and injected them with something on Saturday evening. A woman saw reports of the Kaatsheuvel incident and called the police because she had experienced something similar on the same evening, according to a police spokesperson.

Needle spiking is a phenomenon in which people are randomly injected with a substance that makes them feel nauseous and dizzy, usually while clubbing or at a party. There have been recent reports of needle spiking in France and Belgium, and now also in the Netherlands.

The 19-year-old woman in Venlo said she was injected with an unknown substance through her clothing in her buttocks, according to De Limburger. The victim has been examined in hospital and is doing well under the circumstances, the local news said. The police spokesperson could not confirm this to NL times.

Several young people also became unwell at a party in Helmond on Friday, according to Omroep Brabant. Rumors are circulating that this was also needle spiking, but the police do not yet have reason to believe this is the case.

The police are investigating all reports. So far none of the victims' bloodwork showed that they had been injected with a foreign substance, according to Omroep Brabant.

The police are calling on people who have become unwell after a perceived pricking incident to contact their doctor.