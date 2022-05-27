The Rotterdam police launched an investigation into banners containing death threats against Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb. A group of unrecognizable supporters from the Rotterdam Youth Core (RJK) showed the banners in Tirana, where Feyenoord played in the final of the Conference League. Feyenoord reacted with disgust to the banners.

The banners showed death threats against Aboutaleb and Paul van Dorst, the founder of the supporters' group Roze Kameraden, and glorified Adolf Hitler. Aboutaleb declined to comment.

The Rotterdam PvdA wants a debate with the city council. "A serious threat to Roze Comrades, an attack on the LGBTQI+ community. First of all, it is now a matter for the police, but it is incomprehensible that Feyenoord does not act. It is not too late. The municipality can do more. We are asking the city council questions about this. All support goes to our mayor Aboutaelb and his loved ones for these disgusting texts. Hopefully, the perpetrators can be identified soon."

"In one word, disgusting, " a spokesperson for Feyenoord said. "As has often been stated, we reject any form of discrimination, exclusion, threats, and intimidation, therefore also this kind of nauseating expression. This has nothing to do with Feyenoord and who we are. You really have to wonder what inspires those who are cowardly as always because they make themselves unrecognizable for the photo."

"In the very short term, the club will contact both the police and the municipality to see how we, possibly with other parties, can fight this together," the Feyenoord spokesperson said. "Although it damages the name of the club and we are very disappointed about it, it is clear that Feyenoord cannot solve this social problem alone. If only because we do not know who they are and this keeps happening outside the stadium."

Kees Lau, the interim chairman of the supporters' association FSV De Feijenoorder, is not pleased with the banners. "I strongly disapprove of this. These guys are destroying the club," he said in response. He said he does not know who the members of the group are.

The RJK has often been discredited due to death threats, an attempt to set fire to Van Dorst's business premises, and threats against Mark Koevermans, then a board member of Feyenoord. His house was also defaced with the letters RJK. In September last year, the COC office on Schiedamsesingel in Rotterdam was also vandalized. Anti-LGBTQI+ slogans and the letters RJK were spray-painted on the facade of the building.