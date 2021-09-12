The office building of the gay rights organization, COC Nederland, in Rotterdam was defaced in the night from Saturday to Sunday with homophobic slurs, Rijmond reported.

COC chair Arjan Beune suspected that the vandalization was linked to the establishment of a Feyenoord LGBTQ+ support group called the Pink Comrades. “It can’t be anything else”, Beune told Rijnmond.

Last month a fire was set at the gym of the founder of the Pink Comrades in Rotterdam and the outside was defaced with homophobic slurs.

“I am primarily angry and sad. Angry because it happened and sad because we have such a long way ahead of us”, Beune said.

The COC will continue to support the Pink Comrades, Beune said. Vice chair of COC Rotterdam Leon Houtzager said the organization will speak soon with Feyenoord. “I think it is time to talk about this. It would help us if Feyenoord speaks out and says: Till here and not further,” Houtzager said.

“There are enough people who stop playing sports when they come out of the closet because LGBTQ+ people are not accepted. That needs to change,” Beune said. The COC has also been working on a broad action plan within Rotterdam to work on the acceptance of LGBTQ+ people.

A police report was filed Sunday morning for vandalization and intimidation.