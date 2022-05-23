A man was shot dead at the intersection of Nassauhaven and Persoonstraat in Feijenoord, Rotterdam on Sunday night. A video posted online about an hour later shows a man shooting the victim at close range multiple times before running off and getting into a silver car a few meters away. The footage may be shocking and viewer discretion is advised.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. The police cordoned off the area for a major investigation and called on witnesses to come forward. So far the police released no information about the victim's identity.

The police found a burnt-out car on Feijenoordkade, near Spiekmanstraat shortly after the shooting. Investigators believe the incidents are related, the Rotterdam police said on Twitter.