There are several possible cases of monkeypox virus in the Netherlands. The samples are currently being examined in a laboratory, but the results are not yet in. Even if all of these turn out to be negative, the RIVM believes that that the first case will be found shortly, the health institute said on Friday afternoon.

The virus is native to West and Central Africa. It occasionally shows up in other countries, but it typically concerns a single case of someone who has recently been to Africa and may have infected someone else. The current outbreak is remarkably large. Infections have been detected in Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The monkeypox virus is highly contagious, but the disease is typically mild in most people. They may initially experience fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and fatigue. After a few days, they can also develop a rash. The symptoms disappear within a few weeks.

People can contract the virus through close contact, for example by touching someone's open wound.

The Flanders region of Belgium has introduced a mandatory 21-day isolation period for people infected with the monkeypox virus. Experts there made the decision after holding talks about how best to tackle the spread of the virus, the Flemish health authority said on Friday. So far, two cases of monkeypox have been clinically registered in the Dutch-speaking part of Belgium, but the partner of one of the two patients is also showing symptoms.

High-risk contacts such as roommates, sexual partners and caregivers do not have to go into isolation in advance, but should monitor themselves closely for symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, chills, exhaustion and rash. That rash often starts on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body. According to the government there, people with reduced immunity, pregnant women, and children should also be vigilant, as well as men who have sex with men.