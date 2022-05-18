The police arrested three suspects for a shooting on Buikslotermeerplein in Amsterdam-Noord on Wednesday morning. Two of the suspects were injured, so the police took them to the hospital for treatment.

At around 10:50 a.m., the police received multiple reports of shots fired on a parking lot near Buikslotermeerplein. Witnesses told AT5 that two groups got into a fight after a drug deal. Someone pulled a gun and fired multiple shots. One of the two groups fled on foot, the other in a dark-colored car.

After a brief search of the area, the police spotted the car driving on the N247. They pulled the car over and found three people inside, two of whom were injured. The police arrested all three and took the two injured people to a hospital for treatment. The third went to a police station for questioning.

The police are investigating what happened and are looking for witnesses.