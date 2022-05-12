The festivities for Ajax's national championship happened without significant problems in Amsterdam on Wednesday evening. The Amsterdam police force looks back on a "festive and manageable evening." Police officers arrested 51 people, but only a few had to spend the night in jail.

According to the police, the arrests were mainly due to fireworks, insults, or disturbing public order. The official celebration happened in the Johan Cruijff ArenA after Ajax's win, but there was also a big party on the Leidseplein. The rain could not extinguish the fun as people there their hands in the air at the Amsterdam club's big win against sc Heerenveen (5-0).

A lot of police officers were on hand at Leidseplein as a precaution. Because of the crowds in the city, the mayor, chief public prosecutor, and police commissioner gathered in the main office on Elandsgracht. Mayor Femke Halsema was therefore not at Ajax's celebration in the stadium.

Leidseplein became more crowded just after midnight due to the influx of fans coming to the city center from the ArenA, according to Het Parool. However, around 1:00 a.m., the square emptied out without any problems and the festivities were over.