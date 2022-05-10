The man wanted in connection with the death of a woman and 6-year-old boy in Geldermalsen on Monday was arrested in Germany overnight, the police said on Tuesday. The German police found the black Renault Megane the police were looking for. The man was inside and arrested on the spot, the police said.

The 38-year-old Russian woman and her 6-year-old son were found dead in their home on Emmalaan early on Monday morning. Emergency services discovered their bodies after responding to a fire in the house, where the family had lived for about six years, according to locals.

Sources close to the investigation told De Gelderlander that the woman and child were stabbed to death.

Later on Monday, the police said they were looking for a man driving a black Renault Megane in connection with the deaths. According to AD, the man sought by the police is the child's father.