Police investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found at the scene of a fire said they were urgently looking for a man driving a black Renault Megane. Sources close to the investigation told De Gelderlander that the victims, a woman and her son, were likely stabbed to death. AD reported that the man sought by police is the boy's father.

The affiliated news outlets reported that the victims, a Russian woman and her six-year-old son had lived in the home on Emmalaan in Geldermalsen for around six years. The bodies were found when authorities responded to a report of a fire at about 6:30 a.m. on Monday, which was quickly brought under control.

"I can't understand how it could have come to this," a relative of the family said, according to AD. It was not clear if the boy’s father still lived with the family.

Police did not confirm the reports by the newspapers, and investigators did not release a description of the man driving the car. The vehicle's license plate is 43-ZJZ-5, and the public was warned not to approach the vehicle if spotted. Instead, witnesses were advised to contact emergency services immediately if the see the vehicle or its driver.

By Monday evening, authorities had not released information about the identity of the two people who died, nor how they died. Police only said that they believe a crime took place at the scene.

An investigation into the case is ongoing.