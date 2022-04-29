One person died in a fire at an apartment building on Hoek van Hollandstraat in Amsterdam Nieuw-West overnight. Paramedics treated three others for minor injuries at the scene. Firefighters evacuated about 40 residents from the apartment building, NH Nieuws reports.

Emergency services responded to the fire at around 4:00 a.m. Flames shot through the roof of the porch apartment. The victim was found dead inside.

"We noticed that there was smoke. When we saw the fire, we called an ambulance. But we don't know who lives there," a resident said to NH Nieuws.

Firefighters got the fire under control and extinguished it. The police and fire department are investigating how it started. No one is missing.