On Thursday, the court sentenced the man who pushed his ex-wife (29) in front of an oncoming subway at Coolhaven station in Rotterdam in October last year to two years in prison. The sentence is equal to what the Public Prosecution Service (OM) demanded against Javid A.

The victim ended up on the rails due to the sudden push. Bystanders, including a man on crutches, rescued her in the nick of time. The driver of the oncoming subway was also able to brake in time to avoid a collision. The incident happened in front of the woman and A.'s 3-year-old child.

"A. tried to take his ex-wife's life by pushing her onto the subway track," the judges ruled. "The chance that she could have died in a collision with the subway is considerable. It is only due to the adequate action of the subway driver and bystanders that she survived."

The incident happened after Javid A. came to the Netherland from France on October 25 to visit his child. A French court previously convicted him for assaulting his then-wife. She moved to the Netherlands after their divorce, but A. continued to harass her.

In addition to the prison sentence, the judges also imposed a restraining order on A. He is not allowed in the province of Zuid-Holland for five years. During that period, A. can also not make contact with his son and ex-wife. For every violation, A. will go to jail for two weeks.