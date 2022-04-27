As many people will be taking public transport to get to King's Day festivities across the country, trains are running on a special schedule today. Most of the festivities are easily reachable by train, but trains may depart at different times than usual, NS warned. So make sure to check the travel planner before leaving.

NS is running longer and sometimes more trains to popular King's Day destinations. In some cases, trains will depart at a different time or from a different platform than usual. Travelers may also have to switch trains at stations where they usually don't have to.

"Plan your journey beforehand in the NS app," the Dutch rail company said. "Take account of extra crowdedness in the stations and trains."

The train stations Amsterdam RAI and Amsterdam Sciencepark are closed on King's Day for security reasons. Travelers can go to the stations Amsterdam Zuid or Amsterdam Amstel instead.

No alcohol will be allowed at the train stations and on the trains on King's Day. The alcohol ban is in place until 7:00 a.m. on Thursday. Shops on the stations will also not sell any alcoholic drinks.